Look: Bizarre College Football Transfer News Going Viral
In one of the stranger stories out of this young college football offseason, it appears a player is being called out for transferring from a school he never attended.
Last week, Jai'Quan Proctor, a Class of '22 football recruit out of Georgia, announced on Twitter that he was entering the portal using a photo from a visit he took to Savannah State.
However, Tigers quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Nick Trist quickly called Proctor out. Tweeting, "I've seen a lot of stuff on Twitter, but I've never seen someone claim to be transferring from a school/program they never attended."
Proctor shot back saying he never said he was transferring from Savannah State, although it was seemingly implied.
"Never did I SAY I attended SSU I obviously committed and got my NLI released before the season to go to a program that I never played a snap for. FYI [clown]."
Regardless, Proctor wouldn't be able to enter the portal if he wasn't a part of a program and there's no record of him playing elsewhere at this time.
For now it remains a mystery.