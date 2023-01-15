Look: Bizarre College Football Transfer News Going Viral

EAST BERNARD, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Footballs are seen on the turf before the high school football game between the East Bernard Brahmas and the Edna Cowboys on August 28, 2020 in East Bernard, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

In one of the stranger stories out of this young college football offseason, it appears a player is being called out for transferring from a school he never attended.

Last week, Jai'Quan Proctor, a Class of '22 football recruit out of Georgia, announced on Twitter that he was entering the portal using a photo from a visit he took to Savannah State.

However, Tigers quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Nick Trist quickly called Proctor out. Tweeting, "I've seen a lot of stuff on Twitter, but I've never seen someone claim to be transferring from a school/program they never attended."

Proctor shot back saying he never said he was transferring from Savannah State, although it was seemingly implied.

"Never did I SAY I attended SSU I obviously committed and got my NLI released before the season to go to a program that I never played a snap for. FYI [clown]."

Regardless, Proctor wouldn't be able to enter the portal if he wasn't a part of a program and there's no record of him playing elsewhere at this time.

For now it remains a mystery.