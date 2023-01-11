Look: Bizarre Derek Jeter Photoshoot Is Going Viral

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Derek Jeter has found his way onto the cover of GQ Sports' Style Hall of Fame magazine.

The special edition magazine features a full spread of photos of the all-time great MLB star. Some of these photos are interesting to say the least.

"If you thought @DerekJeter was gonna let loose once he left Yankee Stadium, then you don’t understand the much longer game he’s playing," GQ Sports wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the photoshoot here:

These photos are of course garnering quite a bit of attention from around the sports world.

"This is my super bowl & i will be making this derek jeter GQ photoshoot my ENTIRE personality so please prepare yourselves accordingly," one fan wrote.

"He looks like an usher at a historic theater," another said.

"Sitting next to a completely untouched burger, fries and lemonade lol," another added.

Deion Sanders and Allen Iverson were also included in this year's GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame class.