Look: Bizarre Derek Jeter Photoshoot Is Going Viral
Derek Jeter has found his way onto the cover of GQ Sports' Style Hall of Fame magazine.
The special edition magazine features a full spread of photos of the all-time great MLB star. Some of these photos are interesting to say the least.
"If you thought @DerekJeter was gonna let loose once he left Yankee Stadium, then you don’t understand the much longer game he’s playing," GQ Sports wrote on Twitter.
Take a look at the photoshoot here:
These photos are of course garnering quite a bit of attention from around the sports world.
"This is my super bowl & i will be making this derek jeter GQ photoshoot my ENTIRE personality so please prepare yourselves accordingly," one fan wrote.
"He looks like an usher at a historic theater," another said.
"Sitting next to a completely untouched burger, fries and lemonade lol," another added.
Deion Sanders and Allen Iverson were also included in this year's GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame class.