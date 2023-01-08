Look: Blatant Penalty Missed In Patriots vs. Bills Game

Orchard Park, NY - January 15: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves Patriots defenders and a towel in the background as he runs for a long first half gain in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Refs let an obvious offsides penalty go early in the Patriots-Bills game on Sunday that killed a New England drive.

Buffalo defensive lineman Ed Oliver jumped past the line of scrimmage well before the ball was snapped, but somehow officials didn't see enough to throw a flag:

The missed penalty began to go viral on Twitter.

"They also missed a blatant hold on a 3rd down in the redzone....." a user said.

"Hmmmm the script," another commented.

"What else is new," a fan replied.

"Again - you missed this," John Rooke tweeted at the NFL's officiating account.

"If the refs are intent on swallowing their whistles then the Patriots need to keep pushing the envelope on both sides of the ball too," another user said. "Especially offensive line, Bills are holding full arm extension outside their bodies with no calls. But also DBs."

Doesn't get much more obvious than that.