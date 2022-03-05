Look: Blockbuster Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer Suggested

If Aaron Rodgers decides to leave the Green Bay Packers this offseason, the Denver Broncos have long been a suggested landing spot for the back-to-back league MVP.

While Rodgers has yet to make the long-awaited decision on his NFL future, fans and analysts from around the league are wondering what a trade for one of the best quarterbacks in the game would look like.

NFL insider Matt Miller proposed a hypothetical trade on Twitter earlier this week.

“Who says no? Aaron Rodgers for #9 overall, 2023 1st rounder, 2024 3rd rounder, Jerry Jeudy, Albert Okwuegbunam, Michael Ojemudia,” he wrote.

If Rodgers joins the Denver organization, he instantly makes the Broncos a title contender. With that in mind, it makes sense why this potential trade would bring in such a haul.

In addition to a bounty of future draft picks, this deal would see the Packers land three talented young players on rookie contracts — including rising-star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and cornerback Michael Ojemudia would be solid additions on either side of the ball.

Rodgers is expected to make a decision on his NFL future sometime in the coming days.

What do you think of this proposed trade?