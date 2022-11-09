Look: Blockbuster Lakers, Blazers Trade Has Been Suggested

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 117-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a 2-8 start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Lakers Lakers, talks about blowing up the current roster have reached a fevered pace.

During Wednesday's episode of First Things First, NBA analyst Chris Broussard suggested a potential blockbuster trade involving star forward Anthony Davis.

The Fox Sports analyst believes the Lakers should consider a straight-up trade sending Davis to Portland in exchange for superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard is one of the most loyal superstars in the league and has long made it clear that he hopes to finish his NBA career in Portland. This hypothetical trade deal would ultimately come down to a decision from the Blazers front office.

Would the addition of a 29-year-old Anthony Davis outweigh the loss of the organization's longtime leader?

The Lakers failed to make the playoffs last year and are off to another brutal start this season. The Trail Blazers are rolling to start the year with a 7-3 record.