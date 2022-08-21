Look: Blue Jays Pitcher Has Fired Back At Gerrit Cole

DETROIT, MI - JULY 16: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays baseball hat and glove sitting on the dugout steps during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Blue Jays 6-5. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Gerrit Cole was pretty fired up after Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah drilled Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the upper arm with an errant sinker.

Judge appeared to think Manoah's HBP was intentional, but things never escalated beyond some chatter from both sides. Though the Yankees ace could be seen pacing in frustration along New York's dugout.

On Sunday, Manoah commented on Cole's reaction.

Telling Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic: “I’m not trying to do that and I think [Judge] understood that. I think if Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign next time.”

Tempers may have been running hot on New York's side due to their 4-14 slide in August.

But in the end, the Yankees were able to get the last laugh, nabbing a much-needed 4-2 win in the Sunday matinee.