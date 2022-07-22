Look: Bo Jackson Helped Pay For The Funerals Of Uvalde Victims

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 06: Former Auburn Tigers player Bo Jackson on the field before the 2014 Vizio BCS National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl on January 6, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back and MLB player Bo Jackson did a great deed for the families of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting.

Jackson helped pay for everyone's funerals after he revealed that he was one of the anonymous donors who covered costs for families.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old,” Jackson said via The Associated Press. "It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right."

“I know every family there probably work their butts off just to do what they do. The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

Jackson also told the AP that he has a personal connection to Uvalde since he's driven through it numerous times.

In total, he paid $170K after he presented a check to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

If it wasn't evident before, Jackson is an incredible human being.