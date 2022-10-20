Look: Bo Nix Had Special Present For Teammates This Week

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Just over a month ago, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was asked if he missed any particular food after moving from the South.

The former Auburn quarterback named a fast food chain as the one thing he misses the most. "I'll tell you what I miss -- Chick-fil-A. They don't have that in Eugene. Thank goodness for Chipotle," he said at the time.

Well, just a month later, a video of Nix from inside a Chick-fil-A food truck on Oregon's campus started making the rounds on social media.

Check it out.

As for how he managed to get the food truck on campus, that remains a mystery for now.

Nix and the Ducks are eating well ahead of a massive showdown against undefeated UCLA this weekend.

ESPN's College GameDay will be in Eugene ahead of the game as well.