Look: Bo Nix Had Special Present For Teammates This Week
Just over a month ago, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was asked if he missed any particular food after moving from the South.
The former Auburn quarterback named a fast food chain as the one thing he misses the most. "I'll tell you what I miss -- Chick-fil-A. They don't have that in Eugene. Thank goodness for Chipotle," he said at the time.
Well, just a month later, a video of Nix from inside a Chick-fil-A food truck on Oregon's campus started making the rounds on social media.
As for how he managed to get the food truck on campus, that remains a mystery for now.
Nix and the Ducks are eating well ahead of a massive showdown against undefeated UCLA this weekend.
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Eugene ahead of the game as well.