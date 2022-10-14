Look: Bob Costas Makes Hilarious Error During Yankees-Guardians Game

Even the greats make mistakes every once and a while.

Shane Bieber is on the mound four the Cleveland Guardians in Friday's postseason matchup against the New York Yankees.

On the call for TBS, veteran sports broadcast Bob Costas accidentally referred to the Cleveland pitcher as Justin Bieber, the world-famous pop star. Costas paused for a second after the mistake.

Take a look at the incident here:

"Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch," Costas said on the broadcast.

Bieber (the baseball player) has seven strikeouts, three walks, two earned runs and five hits allowed through 5.2 innings pitched. The Guardians are locked in a 2-2 tie with the Yankees in the middle of the seventh.

The Yankees went up 1-0 in the series with a Game 1 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.