Look: Bob Stoops Had Message For Oklahoma Fans Saturday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades stands on the field during warm ups before the XFL game against the St. Louis Battlehawks on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Only three Saturdays remain until Oklahoma welcomes UTEP to Norman and begins the Brent Venables era of Sooners Football.

The Sooners had their fall scrimmage this past weekend and Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops was in attendance. While taking in the scenes, Stoops had a message for the Sooners - "Come out loud."

"Good to be back in the palace watching these Sooners get after it, some good football out here,” Stoops said while chilling with linebacker Caleb Kelly. “Come out loud, Boomer.”

Judging by the response on Twitter, the message has been received loud and clear by Sooner Nation. The video has over 33,000 views while the post has over 2,400 likes.

The Oklahoma Sooners were caught off guard at the end of last season when head coach Lincoln Riley abruptly left the program to become the new head coach at USC.

But once the shock settled, Oklahoma reached out and secured the services of the top coaching candidate in the country: Brent Venables.

Venables was more that just the architect of Clemson's defense for the better part of a decade, he was a former staffer for Bob Stoops who spent over a decade on the sidelines at Oklahoma - and for several more years with Stoops at Kansas State beforehand.

Oklahoma fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for the 2022 season.