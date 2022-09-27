Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon.

Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site.

The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the side of the road. It also showed some serious damage to the NFL star's 2021 Porsche.

The crash occurred after Garrett left the Browns' training facility in Berea, Ohio on Monday. The Cleveland pass rusher lost control of the vehicle that went off the side of the road and flipped over before coming to a rest, per Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Garrett swerved to avoid hitting an animal on the wet road. The car flipped several times.

Both Garrett and his female passenger were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Garrett did not break any bones in the accident, his agent Nicole Lynn told ESPN.

The Browns will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 4 matchup on Sunday.