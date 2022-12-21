Look: 'Bomb Cyclone' Heading For NFL Game This Weekend

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be battling another NFL team and the elements.

After taking down the Miami Dolphins in a snowy game in Buffalo last week, the Bills are gearing up for a contest against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the weather outlook doesn't look good.

According to a tweet from Around the NFL, both teams are preparing for a "bomb cyclone" to be in the area this week.

Here's what weather will be expected, per NFL.com:

Heavy snowfall is expected Thursday into Friday. Even if it dissipates before Saturday's Bills-Bears game, conditions are expected to be ruthless. Current forecasts call for a high in the single digits with winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching over 40 mph.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said the team might need a "contingency plan" for the weather.

“It’ll be kind of similar to this week. We’ll do the same thing just so we’re not putting ourselves in tough situations,” Dorsey said. "We always try and make sure we’ve got those contingency plans."

Buffalo and Chicago kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.