Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand.

Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.

“Here’s the thing that I really dislike about Mac Jones if you want to get to the root of it,” Esiason said. “His body language, his facial expressions, his gyrations on the field piss me off. There’s a douchiness to them.”

The statement form Esiason comes amid a lot of controversy surrounding the Patriots quarterback. Last week he drew criticism for diving at the legs of Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on a play that could have seriously injured him.

There have been other incidents throughout the season that have led many people to assert that Jones is a dirty player.

Mac Jones has done a good job in his two NFL seasons of being just good enough to keep the New England Patriots in playoff contention.

So long as he keeps winning, there's really nothing that Jones can do that will annoy the fans or the front office into just letting him go.

Being unlikable isn't going to get someone voted off the squad.