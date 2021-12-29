The Spun

Look: Bowl Game Coin Toss Photo Is Going Viral

Dabo Swinney reacting during a football game.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a play in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Cheez-It Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and Iowa State already made a splash and the game didn’t kickoff yet.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, a picture of the coin toss has gone viral. Thanks to a ridiculous cheese-headed mascot. Which looks like the strange lovechild of the Nutcracker, the Burger King and a wheel of sharp cheddar cheese.

All that aside, No. 19 Clemson will try to capture their 11th straight 10-win season with the bowl victory. The 9-3 Tigers have won seven of their last eight after a horrid 2-2 start (by Clemson standards).

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones are hoping to pull an upset. Finishing 7-5 in the regular season, which included losses in two of their final three games.

Both programs had disappointing 2021 seasons that started with College Football Playoff hopes. That said, the Tigers are two-point favorites in this matchup.

We’ll see if Dabo Swinney’s team can at least finish with a Cheez-It Bowl trophy.

