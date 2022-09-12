Look: Bowl Projections Released Following Week 2 Games

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Alex Leatherwood #70 of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy alongside head coach Nick Saban following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We're two weeks into the 2022 college football season and there have already been some major upheavals in the national title picture. But which teams look like the early favorites for the biggest bowl games?

On Monday, college football insider Brett McMurphy of The Action Network revealed the outlet's updated bowl projections for the College Football Playoff. The projection will no doubt infuriate eight of the 10 FBS conferences.

In the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, defending national champion Georgia will face Michigan in a rematch of last year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The other game, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, will see Ohio State once again face Alabama in their third College Football Playoff meeting.

Representing the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl will be Michigan State against future Big Ten member USC. The Allstate Sugar Bowl will be Oklahoma State versus Kentucky.

You can find the rest of the bowl game projections from McMurphy and The Action Network here.

It's becoming less and less rare to see two teams from one conference make the College Football Playoff. It didn't happen once in the first three editions of the tournament, but has now happened three times in the last five (if we count the 2020-21 edition where Notre Dame was a member of the ACC).

There's little denying that the Big Ten and SEC have been the best college football conferences in the nation for many years. But that doesn't make people any less fatigued by seeing their schools in it.

Maybe the increased competition the schools get from their next round of expansion will make it harder for their teams to get enough wins.

Or maybe this will be the reality and the "Power Five" will become a "Power Two" moving forward.