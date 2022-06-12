Look: Boxer Apologizes For What He Said About Mike Tyson

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Former Heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson attends the fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez on June 7, 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cotto won by a TKO in the ninth round. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Edgar Berlanga Jr. was able to remain unbeaten after defeating Alexis Angulo by unanimous decision on Saturday night. But, it's what he said afterwards that made the biggest headlines.

In Round 7, Berlanga tried to bite Angulo on the shoulder and ear after Angulo was warned for behind the head punches.

"He was throwing elbows. I was about to do a Mike Tyson on him," Berlanga said in the postfight interview. "He kept throwing his elbows, and I didn't want to get cut."

On Sunday, the super middleweight issued an apology on Twitter in an effort to walk back his remarks.

"I want to apologize for my actions and what I said yesterday about the Mike Tyson bite," Berlanga tweeted. "I was in the moment and got a little ahead of myself. It doesn’t take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, top ranks, and many others."

Berlanga's apology got some reaction from boxing fans on Twitter.

"Lesson learned brodie glad you actually acknowledged it and said something about the situation you’ll be fine tho [expletive] happens it’s only up from here," one user replied.

"Should we forgive buddy though?" another asked. "Didn’t seem remorseful during the post-fight."

"I'm glad you did this man," commented another. "Some double down. Keep it, humble son, please. I remember Sergio Martinez said when he was on his A-game everyone loved him but the minute he lost the only person to call him was his mother. Stay focused> Please."

Berlanga is now 20-0 in his career with 16 knockouts, all of which came in the first round.