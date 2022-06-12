Look: Boxer Appears To Bite His Opponent During Fight

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

Edgar Berlanga had an interesting strategy during his fight on Saturday night.

Berlanga appeared to bite Alexis Angulo in the neck during the seventh round of his fight against him. The referee somehow didn't see it, but social media surely did.

Berlanga joked about the incident after the fight, so he's definitely not denying that he didn't do it.

He ended up beating Angulo by unanimous decision after the 10th round ended. He's now 20-0 and has 16 knockouts for his career.

As for Angulo, he's now 27-3 for his career and has 23 knockout wins.

There's a chance that Berlanga could be suspended going forward, though an official announcement hasn't been made just yet.

It's a shame that an excellent fight has to be overshadowed by one of the fighters doing something dirty.