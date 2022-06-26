Look: Bradley Beal, Wife Announce Awesome Personal News
It's an offseason to remember for Wizards star Bradley Beal.
Not only is Washington prepared to back up the Brinks truck for the three-time All-Star, but baby boy No. 3 is on the way.
On YouTube, The Beal Family posted their gender reveal, but they didn't pump-fake this time.
The proud father-to-be is also set to become one of the highest-paid players in the NBA.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-NBA guard "is 'very likely' to opt out of his $36.4M player option and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max contract."
Beal is coming off an injury-shortened season after posting back-to-back 30 PPG years.
The 28-year-old was the subject of a number of trade rumors since being sidelined, but now it looks like he'll be calling the nation's capital home for the foreseeable future.