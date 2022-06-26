Look: Bradley Beal, Wife Announce Awesome Personal News

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Thomas Bryant #13 after hitting a three pointer to send the game into overtime against the Toronto Raptors at Capital One Arena on January 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It's an offseason to remember for Wizards star Bradley Beal.

Not only is Washington prepared to back up the Brinks truck for the three-time All-Star, but baby boy No. 3 is on the way.

On YouTube, The Beal Family posted their gender reveal, but they didn't pump-fake this time.

The proud father-to-be is also set to become one of the highest-paid players in the NBA.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-NBA guard "is 'very likely' to opt out of his $36.4M player option and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year max contract."

Beal is coming off an injury-shortened season after posting back-to-back 30 PPG years.

The 28-year-old was the subject of a number of trade rumors since being sidelined, but now it looks like he'll be calling the nation's capital home for the foreseeable future.