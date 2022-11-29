Look: Brady Quinn Takes Nasty Shot At ESPN Analyst

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Football coach, Jennifer Welter (L) and SiriusXM Host Brady Quinn speak onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Cindy Ord/Getty Images

FOX college football analyst Brady Quinn tore into ESPN's Booger McFarland for his recent take on Zach Wilson.

On last week's "Monday Night Countdown," Booger referred to the Jets QB as a kid who "grew up with a lot of money" and never "had to accept accountability."

Colleague Steve Young pushed back on those comments immediately, but Quinn decided to take it a step further during an appearance on the "Pick Six Podcast."

"[That was] one of the dumbest things I've heard on the air," the former Notre Dame star declared. "And that’s saying something because Booger was on 'Monday Night Football' and he said a lot of dumb stuff during that period of time."

“The interesting thing is that Booger came out on Ross Tucker’s podcast and defended himself as an analyst,” Quinn continued. “Okay, well you just contradicted what you just said. Because as an analyst, you’re supposed to be analyzing what’s on the field."

"The last time I checked, you don’t have a doctorate or you’re not a doctor in understanding the sociology of the relationship or the parenting or anything else that goes along with that yet you want to analyze that. It was a bizarre deal.”

Sheesh.