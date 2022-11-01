Look: Brandin Cooks Furious With Trade Deadline Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

As the 2022 NFL trade deadline came to a close this afternoon, a few notable trade possibilities remained on their current rosters.

One of these stars is Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks — and he doesn't seem too happy with that result.

"Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career," Cooks wrote on Twitter after his team failed to trade him.

.Cooks was one of the most hotly-discussed names ahead of this year's trade deadline. He reportedly garnered interest from the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooks has six 1,000+ receiving yard seasons. Through seven games with the Texans this year, he has just 354 yards and one touchdown. There's no question the veteran wide receiver could be better utilized in a title-contending offense.

Cooks has been traded three times in his career, but it appears he won't be getting that NFL-record fourth trade.

Cooks was not present for Tuesday's practice.