Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 25: A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet sits on an equipment locker during the college football game between the Ole' Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on November 25, 2021, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl.

As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield.

The fight began to go viral on Twitter.

"Dirty hit by Illinois way outside of the play," a user said.

"Illinois started this fiasco after [Mississippi State] scored. They were doing this the whole last quarter," another replied.

"You can take the team out of the Egg Bowl, but you can't take the Egg Bowl out of the team."

Mississippi State won 19-10 to finish the season 9-4 and drop Bret Bielema's squad to 9-5. A big win for the Bulldogs in tribute to the late Mike Leach.