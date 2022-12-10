Look: Brawl Broke Out Among Fans At NHL Game

A brawl broke out in the stands during an NHL matchup between the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

The fight featured a pretty significant group of fans at Mullett Arena. Punches and drinks went flying in the ring-side section.

A man wearing Coyotes gear struck a woman wearing a Patriots jersey in the face, seemingly knocking her unconscious briefly.

Stadium police got involved to break up the brawl.

Take a look at the incident here:

The Bruins (21-4-1) were heavy favorites of the Coyotes (8-13-4) heading into last night's game. That being said, the Arizona squad mounted an upset and took down the visiting Bostonians with a 4-3 final score.

The Coyotes scored two goals in the final period to secure the victory.