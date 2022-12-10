Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan

05 December 2022, Qatar, Al-Wakra: Soccer, World Cup, Japan - Croatia, final round, round of 16, Al-Janub Stadium, Ivana Knöll, a model from Croatia, poses in the stands before the match. Photo: Robert Michael/dpa (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media.

Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.

Unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for her. Following Croatia's upset win over Brazil this week, she taunted Brazil fans.

"do your pigeon dance on your way back home!!!!" she said to the Brazil fans, mocking their dance.

Brazil fans were not happy.

"what a stupid unrespectful gesture. you dont show any of the respect that the croatian team has for the sport so you shouldnt even be wearing these colours," a fan said.

"Respect our 5 WC, we keep dancing anywhere," said another.

"To all fans of football from Brasil and world , im from Croatia and im sorry. I dont support what she is doing. Most of croatians are against this behaviour. Wish you all the best❤️ it was a great game," a Croatian fan said, apologizing.

