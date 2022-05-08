Look: Brett Favre Reacts To Viral Tom Brady Photo

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A viral photo of Tom Brady's "jacked arms" went viral on social media earlier this month.

Brady, 44, is set to star in a movie, which is being filmed this offseason.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback went viral on social media this week.

"The exact moment Tom Brady “went Hollywoood” on the 80 For Brady set," Brady wrote.

"PS @therock I’m free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime."

Brett Favre, who knows what it's like to play quarterback in the NFL into his 40s, reacted to the photo on Instagram.

"😂😂," Favre wrote in response.

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, had a kinder response.

"Working hard," she wrote.

It'll be fun to watch Brady play yet another NFL season this fall. How many more years do you think he'll play?