Look: Brian Daboll's Outfit Going Viral On Wednesday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Brian Daboll made sure to show his support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Wednesday.

Daboll, who was the Bills' offensive coordinator from 2018-21 and is now the head coach of the New York Giants, was seen wearing a Giants hat with the number "3" on it, which is Hamlin's jersey number.

Here's a look at Daboll's fit:

This is another great way to honor Hamlin as he continues to fight in the hospital. He's currently in critical but stable condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game.

Every NFL team has also changed its social media avatars to one that has "Pray for Damar" with his jersey number.

There are currently no plans to resume the Bills-Bengals game this week or at any point this season. The Bills' focus will now shift to taking down the New England Patriots on Sunday, while Daboll's Giants will try and beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bills-Patriots will start at 1 p.m. ET, while Eagles-Giants will start at 4:25 p.m. ET.