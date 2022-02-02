The Spun

Look: Brian Flores Will Be On CBS Mornings Tomorrow

Brian Flores on the Miami Dolphins.MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Those wanting to learn more about Brian Flores‘ class-action lawsuit against the NFL, Giants, Broncos and Dolphins are going to want to tune into CBS on Wednesday morning.

Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach, filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the previously mentioned on Tuesday afternoon. It’s caught the eye of major news stations, including CBS.

The popular news channel announced on Tuesday evening that Flores will join the program tomorrow morning.

He’ll no doubt discuss the lawsuit and provide more detail.

“EXCLUSIVE: Brian Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins, will be joining us live in studio tomorrow morning, only on #CBSMornings, with his attorneys Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis to talk about his race discrimination lawsuit against the NFL,” CBS announced. “Tune in at 7 a.m.”

There’s several important details mentioned in the race discrimination lawsuit filed by Brian Flores. Most notably, Flores alleges the New York Giants had already chosen their new head coach before he was brought in for an interview.

Flores received several texts from Bill Belichick congratulating Flores for landing a head coaching position with the Giants. That was news to Flores. Belichick quickly realized the information he received was that Brian Daboll, not Brian Flores, received the job.

The issue is Flores received those texts before his head coaching interview with the Giants.

Flores will no doubt provide further detail into his class-action lawsuit during his interview with CBS on Wednesday.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.