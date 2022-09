Look: Brian Hoyer's Real First Name Has Been Revealed

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Brian Hoyer #5 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

What if I told you veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer's first name isn't actually Brian?

According to Boston Sports Hub's Alex Barth, Patriots special teams ace "Matthew Slater refers to Brian Hoyer as 'Axel' which is his actual first name."

Fans reacted to Hoyer's name reveal on Monday.

The NFL world could be getting to know Axel Edward a lot better after Mac Jones' reported high ankle sprain.