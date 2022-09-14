Look: Brian Robinson Already Back At Practice After Getting Shot

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There's really no other way to put it: Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson is built different.

Two weeks ago, Robinson was the victim of a shooting that required he be hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Today he was back with the team.

Robinson was back at the Commanders facilities for practice on Wednesday. But he wasn't training with the team. Instead, he was on the stationary bike while talking to coaches and staffers.

The rookie third round pick out of Alabama has yet to make his NFL debut. But if he's already on the bike, chances are he'll be healthy enough to step onto the practice field soon.

Brian Robinson was a two-time national champion at Alabama and earned First-Team All-SEC honors last year after a historic season.

Robinson's 204 rushing yards against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl set an Alabama record for rushing yards in a bowl game. His 1,343 rushing yards last year rank ninth in team history for a single season while his 29 touchdowns are tied for 10th all-time for Alabama players.

The Commanders were happy enough with Robinson to make him the No. 98 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their hope was to team him up with Antonio Gibson to form an elite rushing attack. But the shooting prevented that from forming in Week 1 at least.

