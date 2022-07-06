Look: Brian Windhorst Explains Viral Utah Jazz Speculation

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst has been the talk of NBA Twitter over the past week.

After making an appearance on the daily debate show "First Take," Windhorst took viewers on a ride pondering what the Jazz are up to after trading Royce O'Neal; tying the team's recent moves to those of the Celtics when Danny Ainge hired Brad Stevens and started over.

Windy eventually ended up looking like a profit when Utah dealt All-Star center Rudy Gobert. And now for the first time since his clip went viral, he addressed the reaction to it on his podcast.

It helped that it was a holiday weekend, there wasn’t a lot of activity, all that contributed to it. It really became more popular as a meme than actually what I said. Look, I knew the Jazz were pretty close to trading Rudy Gobert. To be honest with you, part of what I was doing was trying to avoid aggregation. ... In this world of aggregation, I have to get more creative because you get pinned down on sometimes four words. You say 700 words and you get pinned down to four words, ... If you listen to the podcast, I’ve gone on rants way more elaborate than that. … But I’ve been doing stuff like that literally for years, so the fact it happened on national TV it took a specific set of circumstances, and that was all nice and everything.

Windhorst has gone along with the fun though. Saying towards the end of his pod that he "will gladly do a highly-compensated Target advertisement.”