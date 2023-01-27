Look: Brittany Mahomes Has 2-Word Response To Cincinnati Mayor After Shot At Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval made headlines when he took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Cincinnati politician took to social media and suggested that Joe Burrow is his "father" because of Burrow's 3-0 record against him. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval said in a video message.

The message went viral on social media, with millions seeing the content. Of course, the post eventually made its way to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the star quarterback.

Naturally, she wasn't too thrilled with the message.

"WEAK. & embarrassing," she said in response to the mayor's comment about her husband.

Bengals quarterback Burrow has never lost when going head-to-head against Mahomes. That includes last year's AFC title game when Cincinnati came back from a significant deficit to defeat the Chiefs.

All of the trash talk heading into Sunday night's game is ratcheting up the anticipation.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City.