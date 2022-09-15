Look: Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Message Before Chiefs-Chargers Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In just under two hours, two of the most explosive offenses in the league will face off against each other.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in what promises to be one of the best games of the season. Both teams enter the contest 1-0 after strong Week 1 performances.

The game will be highlighted by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. The two quarterbacks combined for 639 yards and eight touchdown passes last week.

Before the game kicks off, Patrick's wife, Brittany, had a message for fans.

"It's Game Dayyyyyy," she said on Twitter.

Kansas City enters the game as a slight favorite, but Los Angeles upset the Chiefs at Arrowhead last year.

The Chiefs and Chargers kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.