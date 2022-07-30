Look: Brittany Mahomes Is Ready For Chiefs Training Camp

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes is well-known for her outspoken support of her husband and the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to celebrate the quickly approaching start of the 2022 NFL season. The longtime partner of the superstar QB shared a photo of the whole family outside of Chiefs training camp.

"About that time to bring Red back to the timeline," she wrote.

The Mahomes couple has been together since Patrick's college days as a star quarterback for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The pair welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, back in February and got married in March. They also have a son on the way.

Mahomes and the Chiefs opened up training camp practice on Wednesday and worked out every day since. Tomorrow is the team's first day off before getting back to action on Monday.