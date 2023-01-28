Look: Brittany Mahomes Not Happy With Cincinnati Mayor
On Friday afternoon, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his record against Joe Burrow.
"Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval said in a video message.
Of course, it didn't take long for the message to go viral. Eventually, the message reached Mahomes' wife, Brittany.
Naturally, she wasn't too thrilled with the mayor.
"WEAK. & embarrassing," she said in response to the mayor's comment about her husband.
Mahomes has never defeated Burrow as the former No. 1 pick is 3-0 against the Chiefs star. That includes last year's AFC title game when Cincinnati came back from a significant deficit to defeat the Chiefs.
With plenty of trash talk flying around, emotions will be high this weekend.
Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City. The game will be broadcast on CBS.