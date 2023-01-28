Look: Brittany Mahomes Not Happy With Cincinnati Mayor

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his record against Joe Burrow.

"Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," Pureval said in a video message.

Of course, it didn't take long for the message to go viral. Eventually, the message reached Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

Naturally, she wasn't too thrilled with the mayor.

"WEAK. & embarrassing," she said in response to the mayor's comment about her husband.

Mahomes has never defeated Burrow as the former No. 1 pick is 3-0 against the Chiefs star. That includes last year's AFC title game when Cincinnati came back from a significant deficit to defeat the Chiefs.

With plenty of trash talk flying around, emotions will be high this weekend.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City. The game will be broadcast on CBS.