Look: Brittney Griner Had Important Meeting Today

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that officials from the US Embassy in Moscow met with Brittney Griner.

“We are told she’s doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, via CNN.

Not long later, official word from the State Department confirmed the news. A member of the State Department made it clear their goal remain to bring Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan home.

"@USEmbRU officials visited Brittney Griner today," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a tweet today.

"They saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances. We continue to press for the immediate release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and fair treatment for every detained American."

Griner is serving a nine-year sentence after she was found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport.

The United States has reportedly made a "significant offer" to Russia in order to bring both Griner and Whelan home.