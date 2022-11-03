Look: Brittney Griner Had Important Meeting Today
On Thursday afternoon, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that officials from the US Embassy in Moscow met with Brittney Griner.
“We are told she’s doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, via CNN.
Not long later, official word from the State Department confirmed the news. A member of the State Department made it clear their goal remain to bring Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan home.
"@USEmbRU officials visited Brittney Griner today," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a tweet today.
"They saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances. We continue to press for the immediate release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan and fair treatment for every detained American."
Griner is serving a nine-year sentence after she was found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport.
The United States has reportedly made a "significant offer" to Russia in order to bring both Griner and Whelan home.