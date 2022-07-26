Look: Brittney Griner Had Message For Her Wife On Tuesday

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

For the first time since her February arrest overseas, WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was able to speak to media on Tuesday behind her cell bars.

In a conversation with ABC News, Griner was asked if she had a message for her wife, Cherelle.

Her response: "Good luck on the bar exam."

Upon ABC's arrival, Griner was holding up a clear plastic sleeve with two photos of her wife.

Later in the interview, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was asked if she had any complaints about her stay in Russian custody. To which Griner said, "No, no complaints. Just waiting patiently."

The Phoenix Mercury center was arrested in a Moscow airport for "mistakenly" carrying hashish oil in her luggage, something that her legal team is trying to argue was prescribed by a doctor to help Griner deal with her injuries.

The U.S. State Department classified Griner's stay in Russia as a "wrongful detainment" back in May.

According to ABC, Cherelle Griner has only "sporadically" been in contact with her wife via letters, but has yet to hear her voice on the phone.

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges levied against her. If convicted, she could face up to a decade in prison.