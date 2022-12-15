Look: Brittney Griner Has A Message For Paul Whelan

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is finally home safe with her family — but there's still plenty of wrongfully detained Americans locked up abroad.

American businessman Paul Whelan has been imprisoned in Russia under suspicion of espionage since 2018. The Biden Administration attempted to include him in Griner's prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, but the Russians refused.

Griner — who knows the pain first hand — says she's "heartbroken" that Whelan is still behind bars in Russia.

“She is thinking about his family and talked about her intention to call them as soon as she gets home,” Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told CNN's Anderson Cooper earlier this week. “She’s really committed to telling this story and making sure that this population of wrongfully detained Americans, that people know their names.”

After Griner's return was officially announced, her wife, Cherelle Griner, made a pledge to continue fighting for Americans wrongfully imprisoned abroad — including Whelan.

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison.