Look: Brittney Griner Held Up Heartfelt Photo In Court This Friday

Brittney Griner's drug possession trial in Russia resumed this Friday. Moments ago, a photo of the WNBA star in the courtroom surfaced on social media.

It turns out Griner showed up to court with a picture of WNBA players wearing No. 42 jerseys in her honor for this year's All-Star Game.

This is the second time that Griner has showed up to a Russian courtroom with a picture in her hands.

Last week, Griner was holding a photo of her wife Cherelle.

As for Griner's trial, her lawyers gave the court a U.S. doctor's letter stating that she should use medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

“The attending physician gave Brittney recommendations for the use of medical cannabis,” said Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina. “The permission was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.”

Griner was arrested for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. If she did actually have a doctor's note, that may explain why she had those canisters of cannabis oil on her.

It was announced last week that Griner pleaded guilty. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.