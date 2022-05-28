Look: Brittney Griner Is Trending Today - Here's Why

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

It's now been over three months since WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained in Russia.

On Saturday, the WNBA Players Association released a statement urging everyone to sign a petition to free Griner. They also called on athletes from all professional sports to hold media blackouts in order to draw attention and put more pressure on the issue.

Here's the full statement:

"Brittney Griner is our teammate, our friend, and our sister. She is a record-breaker, a gold medalist, a wife, a daughter, a champion, a role model, an all-star and so much more. "Right now, BG is an American citizen who has been wrongfully detained in Russia for 100 days. That's 144,000 minutes. "Anyone who has followed us knows the power of The 144. We know that speaking up together, as a collective, is game, life and world-changing. "To our sister, brothers and colleagues in professional sports: sign the petition, hold your own media blackout, please. Help us reach the White House. "To athletes, of any age, ability level, team, sport, or country: this is OUR global sports community, we need to stand up and stand together to call for her release. Speak up, speak out, and do not stop until BG is home. "To the media: write BG's story. Use your platform and your voices. "To everyone listening: go to WeAreBG.org and sign the petition, call the White House and call everyone you know. If you know anyone in the Biden Administration, CALL THEM."

During her first interview since Griner was arrested in February, her wife, Cherelle Griner, shared a similar message. She hopes to speak with Joe Biden as soon as possible to help bring her spouse home.

“I just keep hearing that he has the power,” Griner said. “She’s a political pawn, so if they’re holding her because they want you [Biden] to do something, then I want you to do it.”

Griner, who was playing overseas during the WNBA offseason, was arrested after Russian officials allegedly found cannabis-oil vape cartridges in her luggage at a Moscow airport. She's had very little contact with anyone in the states since her detainment.

Here's a link to the WeAreBG.org petition.