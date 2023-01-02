Look: Brittney Griner Landed Major Honor On Sunday

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, received a major honor on Sunday.

The Arizona Republic named Griner its Arizonan of the Year for 2022.

"Brittney Griner captured the public eye more intensely than anyone else in 2022, an impact that makes her our Arizonan of the Year," they wrote.

The news outlet announced the news on Sunday afternoon.

"Today we name Brittney Griner “Arizonan of the Year” because no other Arizona newsmaker in 2022 captured the public eye as intensely as she did. Nor has anyone’s story in this state aroused the kind of fear and foreboding that hers had for nearly 300 days," they explained.

Griner, who is set to continue playing in the WNBA, returned back to the United States in December.

She's been reunited with her wife and family.

Congratulations on the honor, Brittney.