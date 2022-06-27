Look: Brittney Griner's Agent Reacts To Russia Decision

Following Monday's Russian preliminary hearing in the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner, a trial date was scheduled for Friday.

Shortly after, Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, shared a statement on the matter. Saying her client is being used by the country as a "political pawn."

"Today’s hearing was administrative in nature and not on the merits," Colas tweeted. "That said, the fact remains that the U.S. Government has determined that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained and being used as a political pawn."

"The negotiation for her immediate release regardless of the legal proceedings should remain a top priority and we expect [Joe Biden] and [Kamala Harris] to do everything in their power, right now, to get a deal done to bring her home," Colas concluded.

Griner was walked into the courtroom in cuffs, eyes wide, as several officers led her into her appearance.

The Phoenix Mercury center is up against when it comes to the opposing Russian jurisdiction. Per the Associated Press, less than 1% of trials end in acquittals. And unlike the U.S., the acquittals that do happen can be reversed at the country's discretion.

Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for 130 days. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.