Look: Brittney Griner's Agent Releases New Statement

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner remains held in Russia on pre-trial detention after being arrested in February at a Moscow airport. Last week, when Russia extended its detention period by a month, the U.S. Government officially classified Griner as "wrongfully detained."

Per CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, provided a statement to ESPN's T.J. Quinn on Wednesday.

"We are grateful for the time Secretary Blinken took on his recent call with Cherelle and look forward to her face-to-face meeting with the President," Colas said.

However, Colas didn't clarify if they have a meeting scheduled with President Joe Biden.

According to Hansler, Blinken called Griner's case "a top priority" that has the State Department's full detention.

On Tuesday, Colas wrote on Twitter that Russia has denied consular access three times, which "proves Brittney is being used as a political bargaining chip."

"No athlete, representing any country should have to travel in fear of being taken and used as a negotiating tool," Colas wrote. "We must protect the sanctity of sport and the entire global sports community should stand together and demand #BrittneyGriner's release."

The WNBA star could face up to 10 years of prison time if convicted of drug smuggling charges. NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN's Malika Andrews on Tuesday that the NBA has "a huge responsibility" to Griner and has been in touch with government and private sector channels to ensure her safe release back to the United States.