Look: Brittney Griner's Lawyer Shares Heartbreaking News

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022.

Earlier this week, there was a promising feeling about Brittney Griner being released from Russia by the end of 2022.

Ex-United Nations ambassador Bill Richardson, who recently met with Russian officials, suggested that Griner could be released by the end of the year. He was reportedly "cautiously optimistic" that a prisoner swap would be made.

Brittney Griner reportedly doesn't hold the same optimism. According to a statement from her lawyer, Griner isn't feeling good about her odds of being released from Russia.

"She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home," her lawyer said, via the New York Times.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, shared a similar comment about Griner. "I don’t know if she has anything left in her tank to continue to wake up every day and be in a place where she has no one," she said.

Griner is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence after being found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport.

Hopefully the United States finds a way to bring her home.