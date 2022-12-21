Look: Brittney Griner's Suggestion For Fans Is Going Viral

On Wednesday, WNBA star Brittney Griner posted a handwritten note on Instagram. She thanked those who sent her letters while she was detained in Russia for 10 months.

"Your letters were also bigger than uplifting me. They showed me the power of collective hands. Together, we can do hard things. I’m proof of that. My family is whole and now, thanks to you, we are fortunate to get to spend the holidays together,” Griner wrote. “However, there remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained."



Griner then encouraged those who supported her family to write letters to former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Unfortunately for Whelan, he was not included in the United States' prisoner swap with Russia.

“Those families stood alongside you and all who supported the WeAreBG campaign to bring me home and it’s our turn to support them. I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families.”

The United States have reportedly tried to secure Whelan's release. However, Russia has not been willing to negotiate his release.

Russia sent Griner back to the United States in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Hopefully, the United States can bring Whelan back home.