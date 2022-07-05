Look: Brittney Griner's Wife Is Not Happy With President Biden

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been in Russia since February due to an incident that occurred in an airport near Moscow. On Tuesday, her wife, Cherelle, appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss this matter.

She made it very clear that she wants the White House to do a better job when it comes to bringing Brittney back to the United States.

"It kills me every time that I write to her, and she's asking ‘Have you met with him yet?’ And I have to say no," she told Gayle King, via Fox News. "I'm sure she's like, ‘I’m going to write him and ask now because my family has tried to no avail, so I'm going to do it myself.'"

Cherelle Griner added that Biden's silence in regards to her wife's letter is "very disheartening."

The reason Cherelle has gone public with her thoughts on this situation is because her past strategy wasn't working.

"Everything about this is a calculation for me because I have to walk the fine line of harm versus help when it comes to my wife right now," she continued. "Initially, I was told we're going to try to handle this behind scenes, so let's not raise her value and stay quiet. You know, I did that, and, respectfully, we're over 140 days in at this point and that does not work, so I will not be quiet anymore."

The ball is officially in the White House's court.

Griner's trial began last Friday. If she's convicted, she can face up to 10 years in prison.