Look: Brock Bowers' First Half Statline Is Insane

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers put on a show during the first half of today's matchup against Kent State.

The sophomore star has six touches for 131 yards and two touchdowns through the first two quarters. He has four catches for 54 yards and two carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowers opened up the game with a massive 75-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs their first score of the game. This touchdown marked the longest touchdown run by a tight end in the last 20 years.

Bowers has already eclipsed the rushing totals from his freshman season. In 2021, he had just four carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns. He reeled in 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns through his first season in Athens.

Before today's game, Bowers had 10 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns through the Bulldogs' first three games of the year. He also had one rushing attempt for five yards and a touchdown.

Bowers joined Kirby Smart's program as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class.

Georgia currently leads Kent State 26-13.