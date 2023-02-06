Look: Brock Purdy Is Close To Finalizing Significant Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The injury Brock Purdy suffered in last week's NFC Championship Game did more than knock him out of the game - it forced him into a tough decision, and one that he is set to make very soon.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Purdy is going the route of getting an internal brace on his torn ulnar collateral ligament rather than Tommy John surgery. The internal brace is a less intensive surgery than Tommy John, but one that would only sideline him for about six months as opposed to upwards of a year.

Purdy has been quoted as saying that he intends to be ready for 49ers training camp. So with this surgery, he should be just in time to report to the team in late-July or August.

Purdy went undefeated in his first seven games as the San Francisco 49ers' starter after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo late in the season. He will likely compete with Trey Lance for the starting job in training camp.

The former "Mr. Irrelevant" in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy completed 67-percent of his passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions in nine regular season games, earning Rookie of the Year consideration for his efforts.

Purdy went on to become just the fourth rookie quarterback to play in a Conference Championship Game, but his injury ensured that he would not be the first to win one.

Will Brock Purdy be able to play at a high level after this surgery?