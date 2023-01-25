Look: Brock Purdy Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Clear

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys from playoff contention for the second straight season.

Defense was the name of the game, with both teams failing to crack 20 points on offense. Only two total touchdowns were scored - one for each side.

After the game, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy gave the Cowboys defense its due following a tough game.

"They had a great front," he said. "I thought their secondary was really talented and skilled. All-around their scheme was really good too. So I do think it was one of the best defenses that I’ve seen, that our team has seen this year.

Here's video of Purdy's response via reporter Jori Epstein.

Purdy, who has been on a remarkable run since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, had arguably his worst game of his young career. He completed 19-of-29 passing for 214 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

He'll have his hands full again this weekend as the 49ers travel to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Eagles.