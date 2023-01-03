Look: Brock Purdy's Comment On Nick Bosa Going Viral

It's been a crazy last few weeks for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

He wasn't even QB2 to start the season but that changed when Trey Lance went down. He had to be Jimmy Garoppolo's backup and when the latter got hurt on Dec. 4 against the Miami Dolphins, he had to take over.

He finished that game with 210 yards passing and two touchdowns as the 49ers won 33-17.

Since then, Purdy has been on a roll as he's helped the 49ers get to 12-4 overall heading into a Week 18 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Even though he has fit right in, he still remembers being a little starstruck when he joined the team for the first time.

"Right when I first got here it was definitely like that. Nick Bosa just reported back and I saw how yoked he was and I'm like 'Oh my gosh,'" Purdy said.

Purdy has thrown for at least 180 yards and two touchdowns in five consecutive games. For the season, he's completing 66% of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

He'll look to lead the 49ers on a deep playoff run once the NFL Playoffs get underway on Jan. 14.