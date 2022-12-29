Look: Broncos Star Responds To Russell Wilson Rumors

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 hands off to Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images) Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Russell Wilson was receiving special treatment from the Denver Broncos.

The reports suggested Wilson has his own office in the Broncos' building and several parking spaces. Well, one Broncos wide receiver seemed to confirm the office rumor, but had a message for fans.

Star wideout Jerry Jeudy said Wilson has earned that office. He also said no other teammate has motivated him the way Wilson has so far this season.

"I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable," Jeudy said in a message on Twitter.

"He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ."

Clearly Russell Wilson has at least one friend in the Broncos locker room.

It's been a rough season for the Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week.

Can Russ and the team turn it around in 2023?