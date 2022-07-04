Look: Bronny James Alley-Oop Video Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon reacts after a basket against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Bronny James continues to make waves on social media. After swatting a fastbreak layup the other day, now the Sierra Canyon guard is getting it done on the other side of the ball.

Prince James was on the receiving end of a nice lob pass over the weekend, slamming it home strong with two; as dad watched from the sideline.

The basketball world reacted to Bronny's highlight play on Twitter.

"Love seeing these fathers with their children especially with the sons.." one user replied. "Making time is special."

"Maybe Woodson should start recruiting Bronny," another commented.

"It would have been really cool for Bronny to play HS ball at SVSM," a fan said.

"This gotta be so [fire] as a parent man! I would cry lmaooo."

"He dropped 30+ spots in the rankings but ion care Bronny showing something this summer," another remarked.

"*Bronny catches a lob dunk w/ both hands well above the basket* Y’all: 'Yeah I just don’t see a future in the league for this kid.'"

Get up, Bronald!